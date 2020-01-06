https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14952236.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Rather cloudy;40;30;NW;5;56%;68%;1
Chester;Becoming cloudy;40;30;NNW;5;52%;75%;1
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;39;26;SSW;3;64%;72%;1
Groton;Becoming cloudy;41;30;NNW;6;55%;73%;1
Hartford;Becoming cloudy;40;29;NNW;5;50%;72%;1
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;41;28;NW;4;52%;70%;1
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;40;32;NW;5;54%;68%;1
Oxford;Periods of sun;38;27;SSW;3;66%;77%;1
Willimantic;Increasing clouds;40;27;N;4;49%;58%;2
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;40;28;NNW;5;49%;62%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments