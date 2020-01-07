CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A few flurries;40;20;WNW;11;47%;55%;1

Chester;A few flurries;40;18;WNW;10;48%;55%;1

Danbury;Some sun, flurries;38;14;WNW;11;59%;55%;1

Groton;A few flurries;41;20;WNW;10;51%;55%;2

Hartford;A few flurries;40;18;WNW;11;50%;55%;1

Meriden;A few flurries;40;17;WNW;10;47%;55%;1

New Haven;Some sun, flurries;41;20;WNW;11;47%;55%;2

Oxford;A few flurries;38;16;WNW;11;63%;55%;1

Willimantic;A few flurries;39;16;WNW;10;50%;55%;2

Windsor Locks;A few flurries;39;17;WNW;11;48%;55%;1

