CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A few flurries;40;20;WNW;11;47%;55%;1
Chester;A few flurries;40;18;WNW;10;48%;55%;1
Danbury;Some sun, flurries;38;14;WNW;11;59%;55%;1
Groton;A few flurries;41;20;WNW;10;51%;55%;2
Hartford;A few flurries;40;18;WNW;11;50%;55%;1
Meriden;A few flurries;40;17;WNW;10;47%;55%;1
New Haven;Some sun, flurries;41;20;WNW;11;47%;55%;2
Oxford;A few flurries;38;16;WNW;11;63%;55%;1
Willimantic;A few flurries;39;16;WNW;10;50%;55%;2
Windsor Locks;A few flurries;39;17;WNW;11;48%;55%;1
