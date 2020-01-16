https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14979739.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny, much colder;28;14;NNW;12;27%;1%;2
Chester;Winds subsiding;27;13;NNW;16;29%;1%;2
Danbury;Sunny and colder;26;11;NNW;12;33%;0%;2
Groton;Winds subsiding;28;13;NNW;19;30%;1%;2
Hartford;Winds subsiding;27;12;NNW;16;27%;1%;2
Meriden;Sunny, much colder;27;9;NNW;12;27%;1%;2
New Haven;Sunny, much colder;28;14;NNW;13;29%;1%;2
Oxford;Sunny, much colder;24;11;NW;14;37%;0%;2
Willimantic;Winds subsiding;26;10;NW;18;28%;1%;2
Windsor Locks;Winds subsiding;26;10;NNW;16;29%;0%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
