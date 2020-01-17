CT Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Afternoon snow;35;30;SW;6;50%;92%;1

Chester;Afternoon snow;33;28;SW;5;48%;93%;1

Danbury;Cloudy, p.m. snow;31;27;SW;4;55%;91%;1

Groton;Afternoon snow;35;30;SW;6;57%;92%;1

Hartford;Cloudy, p.m. snow;32;26;S;5;46%;90%;1

Meriden;Afternoon snow;33;27;SSW;5;46%;92%;1

New Haven;Afternoon snow;36;31;SW;6;50%;93%;1

Oxford;Afternoon snow;30;27;SW;5;52%;92%;1

Willimantic;Afternoon snow;33;26;SSW;4;47%;89%;1

Windsor Locks;Cloudy, p.m. snow;28;26;S;5;47%;90%;1

_____

