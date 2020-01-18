https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14985797.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;41;18;NW;12;53%;7%;2
Chester;Milder with some sun;42;18;NW;10;55%;9%;2
Danbury;Not as cold;40;15;NW;11;62%;6%;2
Groton;Partly sunny, milder;43;19;WNW;12;59%;8%;2
Hartford;Not as cold;42;18;NW;10;57%;32%;2
Meriden;Milder with some sun;42;16;NW;10;52%;30%;2
New Haven;Partly sunny;43;20;NW;12;54%;7%;2
Oxford;Not as cold;39;14;NW;11;70%;7%;2
Willimantic;Not as cold;42;16;WNW;10;60%;31%;2
Windsor Locks;Milder with some sun;42;17;NW;10;56%;13%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments