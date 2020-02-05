https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15031315.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Periods of rain;42;39;SW;6;95%;93%;1
Chester;Periods of rain;42;40;SSW;5;89%;94%;1
Danbury;Ice, then rain;41;38;ENE;5;95%;93%;1
Groton;Periods of rain;43;39;SSW;6;98%;95%;1
Hartford;Rain and drizzle;39;36;ESE;4;92%;92%;1
Meriden;A little rain;39;36;SSW;4;95%;92%;1
New Haven;Periods of rain;42;39;SSW;6;95%;93%;1
Oxford;Ice, then rain;39;35;ENE;7;95%;92%;1
Willimantic;Ice to rain;40;36;SSW;4;91%;93%;1
Windsor Locks;Ice to rain;38;35;ESE;4;92%;92%;1
