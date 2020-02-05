CT Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Periods of rain;42;39;SW;6;95%;93%;1

Chester;Periods of rain;42;40;SSW;5;89%;94%;1

Danbury;Ice, then rain;41;38;ENE;5;95%;93%;1

Groton;Periods of rain;43;39;SSW;6;98%;95%;1

Hartford;Rain and drizzle;39;36;ESE;4;92%;92%;1

Meriden;A little rain;39;36;SSW;4;95%;92%;1

New Haven;Periods of rain;42;39;SSW;6;95%;93%;1

Oxford;Ice, then rain;39;35;ENE;7;95%;92%;1

Willimantic;Ice to rain;40;36;SSW;4;91%;93%;1

Windsor Locks;Ice to rain;38;35;ESE;4;92%;92%;1

_____

