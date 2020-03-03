https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15100830.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Breezy with some sun;51;34;W;17;49%;16%;4
Chester;Periods of sun;51;33;W;15;47%;15%;3
Danbury;Partly sunny, breezy;51;31;W;14;46%;4%;4
Groton;Partly sunny, breezy;51;34;W;17;54%;9%;4
Hartford;Periods of sun;52;34;W;14;45%;18%;3
Meriden;Partly sunny;52;32;W;14;46%;16%;4
New Haven;Partly sunny;51;35;WNW;14;50%;17%;4
Oxford;Partly sunny;50;31;NW;14;53%;6%;4
Willimantic;Partly sunny;51;32;W;16;48%;14%;3
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;52;33;W;14;47%;18%;4
