CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Rain, cooler;44;35;NNE;11;71%;84%;1
Chester;Rain, cooler;45;34;NNE;7;69%;84%;1
Danbury;Periods of rain;44;32;NE;8;77%;80%;1
Groton;Rain, cooler;46;36;NNE;9;69%;87%;1
Hartford;A touch of rain;46;35;NNE;6;70%;77%;1
Meriden;Rain, cooler;45;34;NNE;6;68%;84%;1
New Haven;Rain, cooler;46;35;NNE;10;70%;84%;1
Oxford;Rain, cooler;44;33;NE;9;78%;80%;1
Willimantic;A touch of rain;45;34;NNE;6;67%;81%;1
Windsor Locks;Occasional rain;45;35;NNE;6;65%;82%;1
