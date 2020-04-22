https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15217531.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;48;42;E;6;42%;75%;3
Chester;Clouds and sunshine;48;41;E;5;38%;75%;4
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;46;38;ESE;6;49%;72%;3
Groton;Partly sunny;47;42;ESE;8;43%;75%;4
Hartford;Partly sunny;51;41;E;6;34%;72%;4
Meriden;Partly sunny;49;40;E;6;35%;75%;4
New Haven;Partly sunny;48;43;E;7;43%;75%;4
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;46;39;ESE;7;49%;72%;3
Willimantic;Partly sunny;50;40;ESE;6;33%;72%;5
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;52;40;E;7;32%;72%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments