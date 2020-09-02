https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15536499.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower in the p.m.;83;69;SW;6;77%;82%;6
Chester;Humid and warmer;83;69;SW;5;73%;60%;6
Danbury;A shower in the p.m.;82;66;SSW;5;67%;82%;6
Groton;Humid and warmer;82;70;SW;6;82%;64%;6
Hartford;Humid and warmer;85;68;SSW;5;73%;73%;6
Meriden;A t-storm around;84;67;SSW;5;74%;73%;6
New Haven;A shower in the p.m.;82;71;SW;6;77%;78%;6
Oxford;A shower in the p.m.;81;66;SSW;5;72%;82%;6
Willimantic;Humid and warmer;84;67;SSW;5;78%;64%;6
Windsor Locks;Humid and warmer;85;67;SSW;5;73%;64%;6
