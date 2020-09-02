CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower in the p.m.;83;69;SW;6;77%;82%;6

Chester;Humid and warmer;83;69;SW;5;73%;60%;6

Danbury;A shower in the p.m.;82;66;SSW;5;67%;82%;6

Groton;Humid and warmer;82;70;SW;6;82%;64%;6

Hartford;Humid and warmer;85;68;SSW;5;73%;73%;6

Meriden;A t-storm around;84;67;SSW;5;74%;73%;6

New Haven;A shower in the p.m.;82;71;SW;6;77%;78%;6

Oxford;A shower in the p.m.;81;66;SSW;5;72%;82%;6

Willimantic;Humid and warmer;84;67;SSW;5;78%;64%;6

Windsor Locks;Humid and warmer;85;67;SSW;5;73%;64%;6

_____

