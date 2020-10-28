https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15680360.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Stormy;52;38;NNE;7;76%;96%;1
Chester;Stormy;52;37;NE;6;75%;96%;1
Danbury;Stormy;48;35;NE;6;88%;96%;1
Groton;Stormy;52;39;NNE;7;79%;96%;1
Hartford;Stormy;52;36;NNE;5;75%;95%;1
Meriden;Stormy;51;36;NNE;5;78%;95%;1
New Haven;Stormy;53;38;NNE;7;76%;96%;1
Oxford;Stormy;48;34;NE;6;93%;95%;1
Willimantic;Stormy;50;36;NNE;4;78%;95%;1
Windsor Locks;Tropical rainstorm;51;35;NNE;6;71%;94%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
