CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny and mild;71;46;WNW;4;62%;5%;3
Chester;Sunny and very warm;72;46;WSW;4;59%;5%;3
Danbury;Sunny and very warm;72;44;W;3;61%;3%;3
Groton;Sunny and mild;67;47;E;5;76%;5%;3
Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;75;44;S;4;61%;5%;3
Meriden;Sunny and very warm;74;42;WSW;4;60%;5%;3
New Haven;Plenty of sun;71;47;WNW;5;64%;5%;3
Oxford;Sunny and very warm;72;46;NW;4;63%;4%;3
Willimantic;Sunny and very warm;74;43;SW;4;58%;5%;3
Windsor Locks;Sunny and warm;71;44;SSE;3;61%;3%;3
