CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Variable cloudiness;47;29;WNW;17;53%;29%;1
Chester;Partly sunny;48;29;NW;7;50%;23%;1
Danbury;A shower in spots;45;25;WNW;14;57%;41%;1
Groton;Partly sunny;48;29;NW;8;55%;25%;1
Hartford;Rain and snow shower;48;29;NW;15;50%;47%;1
Meriden;A shower in spots;47;27;NW;14;55%;44%;1
New Haven;Partly sunny;49;30;NW;15;52%;31%;1
Oxford;A shower in spots;44;26;NW;15;60%;42%;1
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;46;26;WNW;7;57%;21%;1
Windsor Locks;Rain and snow shower;47;28;WNW;15;53%;46%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
