CT Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;55;34;WNW;7;58%;4%;2

Chester;Partly sunny;54;34;WNW;6;57%;6%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny;52;29;WNW;5;66%;4%;2

Groton;Sun and some clouds;55;35;NW;6;65%;7%;2

Hartford;Sun and some clouds;55;34;WNW;7;54%;25%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;55;31;W;6;59%;6%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny;56;36;WNW;7;59%;5%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny;51;33;NW;6;72%;5%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny, mild;54;31;WNW;6;60%;6%;2

Windsor Locks;Partial sunshine;53;34;WSW;7;62%;25%;2

_____

