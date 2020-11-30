https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15762336.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower in places;54;34;SW;18;70%;48%;1
Chester;A shower in places;56;35;SW;14;65%;50%;1
Danbury;A stray shower;52;30;SW;14;67%;45%;1
Groton;A shower in spots;57;37;SW;16;75%;55%;1
Hartford;A stray shower;58;36;SSW;15;60%;50%;1
Meriden;A shower in places;57;31;SSW;15;62%;50%;1
New Haven;A stray shower;57;36;SW;14;68%;51%;1
Oxford;A shower in places;53;32;SW;14;74%;47%;1
Willimantic;A shower in places;58;34;SW;15;64%;53%;1
Windsor Locks;A stray shower;56;33;SSW;15;74%;48%;1
