CT Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;61;34;WNW;8;39%;55%;4

Chester;Clouds breaking;62;32;WNW;7;40%;9%;4

Danbury;Clearing;61;32;WNW;9;40%;4%;4

Groton;A shower in the a.m.;59;32;WNW;8;50%;55%;4

Hartford;Turning sunny, warm;62;32;WNW;8;39%;6%;4

Meriden;Clearing and warm;63;32;WNW;7;35%;9%;4

New Haven;A shower in the a.m.;60;35;WNW;7;43%;55%;4

Oxford;Clearing and warm;59;29;WNW;9;48%;5%;4

Willimantic;Clouds breaking;60;31;WNW;8;37%;10%;4

Windsor Locks;Clouds breaking;61;31;WNW;9;37%;2%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather