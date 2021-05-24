Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sunshine;73;60;SSW;9;50%;24%;5

Chester;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;8;52%;18%;6

Danbury;Clouds and sun;73;59;SSW;9;48%;25%;5

Groton;Sun and some clouds;66;57;SSW;10;63%;13%;10

Hartford;Nice with some sun;76;60;SSW;10;49%;15%;8

Meriden;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;SSW;9;49%;18%;6

New Haven;Clouds and sun;69;60;SSW;8;54%;20%;7

Oxford;Partly sunny;71;57;SSW;9;53%;19%;6

Willimantic;Nice with some sun;73;57;SSW;9;50%;14%;8

Windsor Locks;Partial sunshine;77;61;SSW;11;48%;12%;8

_____

