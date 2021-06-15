CT Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;78;55;NW;9;41%;11%;11 Chester;Partly sunny;79;53;NW;8;41%;11%;11 Danbury;Partly sunny;76;49;NW;8;47%;9%;11 Groton;Partly sunny;77;54;NW;8;50%;13%;11 Hartford;Partly sunny;77;52;WNW;8;41%;10%;10 Meriden;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;NW;8;40%;11%;10 New Haven;Partly sunny;77;54;NW;8;44%;12%;11 Oxford;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;NW;9;57%;8%;11 Willimantic;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;WNW;8;47%;11%;10 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;NW;9;41%;8%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather