Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;89;72;SSW;9;65%;54%;11

Chester;Humid with some sun;88;73;SW;7;64%;55%;11

Danbury;Hot and humid;92;72;SW;8;60%;63%;11

Groton;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;SW;8;84%;54%;10

Hartford;Some sun, hot, humid;93;74;S;8;57%;63%;10

Meriden;Partly sunny and hot;91;73;SSW;7;60%;55%;10

New Haven;Partly sunny;87;73;SSW;8;67%;54%;11

Oxford;Very warm and humid;89;71;SW;8;74%;63%;10

Willimantic;Very warm;89;71;SSW;7;63%;63%;10

Windsor Locks;Hot;94;73;S;9;54%;56%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather