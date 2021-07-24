Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;70;SSW;9;73%;78%;4

Chester;A p.m. t-storm;78;70;SSW;8;76%;80%;4

Danbury;A t-storm or two;80;69;SW;10;77%;81%;4

Groton;A p.m. t-storm;77;70;SSW;9;78%;83%;4

Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;79;70;S;8;76%;80%;4

Meriden;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;S;8;77%;79%;4

New Haven;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;72;SSW;9;72%;80%;4

Oxford;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;SW;10;95%;79%;4

Willimantic;A p.m. t-storm;75;67;SSW;8;84%;80%;4

Windsor Locks;A p.m. t-storm;78;68;S;9;80%;76%;4

