Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;75;63;S;5;76%;40%;3

Chester;Partly sunny;75;63;S;4;75%;51%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny;76;62;S;3;71%;44%;2

Groton;Partly sunny;71;62;S;5;87%;55%;3

Hartford;Partly sunny;77;63;SSE;5;76%;41%;2

Meriden;Clouds and sun;76;61;SSE;5;76%;40%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny;75;65;S;5;78%;38%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny;73;61;S;4;77%;41%;2

Willimantic;Sunny intervals;74;60;S;5;78%;75%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;77;63;SSE;5;73%;75%;2

