Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A p.m. shower or two;54;40;W;20;72%;93%;1

Chester;A shower in spots;55;39;WSW;10;70%;85%;1

Danbury;A shower or two;53;39;W;17;76%;91%;1

Groton;Rain tapering off;56;39;W;11;84%;93%;1

Hartford;Increasingly windy;55;40;WSW;18;71%;96%;1

Meriden;A stray shower;54;38;WSW;16;73%;66%;1

New Haven;A shower or two;55;43;W;16;73%;85%;1

Oxford;A shower or two;51;37;W;17;82%;96%;1

Willimantic;Rain tapering off;55;38;WSW;14;78%;98%;1

Windsor Locks;Increasingly windy;53;39;WSW;17;75%;92%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather