CT Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;39;32;S;6;47%;26%;2 Chester;Sun, some clouds;39;29;ESE;6;47%;14%;2 Danbury;Sun, some clouds;40;26;SSE;5;50%;17%;2 Groton;Partly sunny;38;30;ESE;8;51%;4%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;39;29;ESE;7;45%;15%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;39;27;SE;6;46%;14%;2 New Haven;Sun, some clouds;41;31;S;7;47%;26%;2 Oxford;Some sun;36;28;E;6;56%;16%;2 Willimantic;Partly sunny;38;24;ESE;7;47%;25%;2 Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;38;27;ESE;8;47%;17%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather