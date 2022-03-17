CT Forecast for Saturday, March 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;67;45;S;7;66%;62%;5 Chester;Partly sunny;69;46;S;6;60%;56%;5 Danbury;Partly sunny;72;50;S;4;60%;68%;5 Groton;Partly sunny;64;44;S;7;70%;27%;5 Hartford;Partly sunny;74;50;SE;5;60%;58%;5 Meriden;Partly sunny;73;47;SSE;6;57%;65%;5 New Haven;Partly sunny;63;45;ESE;6;72%;68%;5 Oxford;Partly sunny;67;47;S;5;68%;69%;5 Willimantic;Partly sunny;72;46;SSE;6;58%;27%;5 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;75;49;SE;5;60%;56%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather