CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Showers around;46;39;E;6;44%;100%;3

Chester;A shower in the p.m.;48;36;ESE;5;41%;98%;4

Danbury;A few p.m. showers;46;37;E;4;44%;96%;3

Groton;A shower in the p.m.;45;37;E;6;46%;96%;4

Hartford;Showers around;48;38;ESE;5;39%;96%;4

Meriden;A few p.m. showers;47;37;ESE;5;41%;98%;4

New Haven;Cooler;45;39;E;6;47%;100%;3

Oxford;Showers around;43;36;E;5;49%;98%;3

Willimantic;A few p.m. showers;49;35;ESE;5;36%;96%;5

Windsor Locks;A shower in the p.m.;48;36;ESE;4;39%;98%;4

