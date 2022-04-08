CT Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;53;42;WNW;10;65%;50%;3 Chester;A couple of showers;56;40;WNW;9;60%;92%;3 Danbury;An afternoon shower;57;39;WNW;8;57%;88%;2 Groton;Cooler with a shower;55;40;W;10;71%;91%;3 Hartford;A couple of showers;57;41;NW;9;58%;88%;2 Meriden;Cooler with a shower;56;38;WNW;8;61%;89%;2 New Haven;An afternoon shower;54;41;WNW;10;68%;50%;3 Oxford;An afternoon shower;54;37;WNW;9;68%;55%;2 Willimantic;A couple of showers;55;38;WNW;9;58%;87%;2 Windsor Locks;A couple of showers;57;39;NW;9;55%;89%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather