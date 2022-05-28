CT Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;78;60;SSW;7;51%;0%;10 Chester;Partly sunny;79;59;SSW;7;49%;1%;10 Danbury;Warmer;80;60;SW;4;49%;0%;10 Groton;Partly sunny;73;57;SSW;9;63%;1%;10 Hartford;Partly sunny;81;60;SSW;6;49%;1%;10 Meriden;Partly sunny;81;58;SSW;6;47%;1%;10 New Haven;Clouds and sun;76;60;SSW;8;55%;1%;10 Oxford;Warmer with some sun;78;58;SW;5;54%;0%;10 Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;57;SSW;5;54%;1%;10 Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;81;59;S;6;48%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather