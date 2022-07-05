Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clearing;86;67;N;12;56%;28%;8

Chester;Decreasing clouds;86;65;N;10;57%;27%;5

Danbury;Humid with clearing;84;63;NNE;9;62%;28%;7

Groton;Clearing and humid;84;65;N;11;63%;27%;6

Hartford;Decreasing clouds;86;65;NNE;12;54%;27%;6

Meriden;Decreasing clouds;85;64;NNE;11;54%;27%;8

New Haven;Decreasing clouds;86;68;NNE;11;61%;27%;6

Oxford;Decreasing clouds;81;61;NNE;10;72%;27%;7

Willimantic;Decreasing clouds;85;61;N;10;60%;27%;5

Windsor Locks;Decreasing clouds;86;63;N;12;55%;14%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By