CT Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;53;37;W;10;49%;4%;2 Chester;Plenty of sunshine;52;38;W;9;51%;4%;2 Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;WSW;9;46%;5%;2 Groton;Plenty of sunshine;51;37;W;11;53%;4%;2 Hartford;Mostly sunny;54;34;SSW;10;46%;4%;2 Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;SW;9;51%;4%;2 New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;W;8;53%;4%;2 Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;51;36;W;8;48%;3%;2 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;52;30;WSW;11;50%;4%;2 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;52;32;SSW;11;45%;3%;2 _____