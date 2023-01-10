CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Periods of sun;38;33;E;7;55%;9%;2 Chester;Partly sunny;39;29;ESE;6;50%;9%;2 Danbury;Partly sunny;39;30;E;6;49%;25%;2 Groton;Partly sunny;41;32;E;7;54%;4%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;38;30;E;5;51%;13%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;38;28;E;5;52%;25%;2 New Haven;Partly sunny;39;34;ESE;7;56%;25%;2 Oxford;Periods of sun;36;29;ESE;6;49%;25%;2 Willimantic;Partly sunny;39;27;E;6;51%;25%;2 Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;37;28;E;5;52%;15%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather