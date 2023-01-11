CT Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower in the p.m.;47;44;S;11;82%;100%;1

Chester;An afternoon shower;47;44;SSE;11;75%;100%;1

Danbury;A shower in the p.m.;46;43;S;11;76%;100%;1

Groton;A shower in the p.m.;48;45;SSE;13;84%;100%;1

Hartford;A shower in the p.m.;43;41;SSE;11;76%;100%;1

Meriden;An afternoon shower;45;43;SSE;11;79%;100%;1

New Haven;A shower in the p.m.;47;45;SSE;12;82%;100%;1

Oxford;A shower in the p.m.;45;43;SSE;12;76%;100%;1

Willimantic;A shower in the p.m.;43;41;SSE;11;75%;100%;1

Windsor Locks;A shower in the p.m.;42;39;SSE;11;85%;100%;0

