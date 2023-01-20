CT Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;41;27;NNE;8;61%;4%;2 Chester;Decreasing clouds;39;26;NW;6;68%;4%;1 Danbury;Decreasing clouds;41;24;NW;8;59%;3%;2 Groton;Decreasing clouds;41;27;WNW;7;64%;12%;1 Hartford;Decreasing clouds;40;23;SW;7;66%;4%;2 Meriden;Decreasing clouds;40;24;WSW;7;64%;5%;2 New Haven;Decreasing clouds;41;28;NNE;7;63%;5%;2 Oxford;Decreasing clouds;37;25;W;8;67%;3%;2 Willimantic;Decreasing clouds;38;22;W;7;69%;6%;1 Windsor Locks;Decreasing clouds;39;21;WSW;7;67%;3%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather