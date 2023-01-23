Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;43;29;W;15;63%;3%;2

Chester;Partly sunny, breezy;43;28;W;15;59%;4%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny, breezy;43;26;WSW;15;55%;4%;2

Groton;Partly sunny, breezy;44;30;WNW;16;58%;3%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny, breezy;43;26;SW;15;62%;5%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny, breezy;43;26;SW;15;61%;4%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny, breezy;43;30;W;15;62%;3%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny, breezy;40;26;WSW;15;63%;3%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny, breezy;42;25;WSW;15;63%;4%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, breezy;42;24;WSW;15;62%;6%;2

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

