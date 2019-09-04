CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

CTZ005-042045-

Northern Fairfield-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ009-042045-

Southern Fairfield-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ006-042045-

Northern New Haven-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-042045-

Southern New Haven-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ007-042045-

Northern Middlesex-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ011-042045-

Southern Middlesex-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ008-042045-

Northern New London-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ012-042045-

Southern New London-

406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

