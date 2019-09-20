CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

CTZ005-202045-

Northern Fairfield-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ009-202045-

Southern Fairfield-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ006-202045-

Northern New Haven-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ010-202045-

Southern New Haven-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ007-202045-

Northern Middlesex-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ011-202045-

Southern Middlesex-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ008-202045-

Northern New London-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ012-202045-

Southern New London-

352 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

