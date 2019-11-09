CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Cold with

highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas

of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

