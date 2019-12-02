CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

CTZ005-022130-

Northern Fairfield-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain this morning. Snow. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ009-022130-

Southern Fairfield-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-022130-

Northern New Haven-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain this morning. Snow. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ010-022130-

Southern New Haven-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-022130-

Northern Middlesex-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Freezing rain this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near

steady temperature around 30. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ011-022130-

Southern Middlesex-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ008-022130-

Northern New London-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-022130-

Southern New London-

405 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

