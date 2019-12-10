CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

950 FPUS51 KOKX 100823

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

CTZ005-102115-

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ009-102115-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-102115-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around

50 this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ010-102115-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-102115-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ011-102115-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-102115-

Northern New London-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ012-102115-

Southern New London-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

