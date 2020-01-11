CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
_____
167 FPUS51 KOKX 110809
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
CTZ005-112115-
Northern Fairfield-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light sleet
and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ009-112115-
Southern Fairfield-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ006-112115-
Northern New Haven-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light
sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ010-112115-
Southern New Haven-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ007-112115-
Northern Middlesex-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ011-112115-
Southern Middlesex-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Windy with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ008-112115-
Northern New London-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light
sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ012-112115-
Southern New London-
309 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
