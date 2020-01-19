CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

CTZ005-192230-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-192230-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-192230-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ010-192230-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-192230-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ011-192230-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-192230-

Northern New London-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ012-192230-

Southern New London-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

