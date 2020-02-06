CT New York NY Zone Forecast

_____

013 FPUS51 KOKX 060913

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

CTZ005-062115-

Northern Fairfield-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-062115-

Southern Fairfield-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-062115-

Northern New Haven-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-062115-

Southern New Haven-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-062115-

Northern Middlesex-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-062115-

Southern Middlesex-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-062115-

Northern New London-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-062115-

Southern New London-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather