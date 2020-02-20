CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New London-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New London-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

