CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

223 FPUS51 KOKX 170720

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

CTZ005-172015-

Northern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and light snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-172015-

Southern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-172015-

Northern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-172015-

Southern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-172015-

Northern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-172015-

Southern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-172015-

Northern New London-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-172015-

Southern New London-

320 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

