CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

_____

603 FPUS51 KOKX 220822

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

CTZ005-222015-

Northern Fairfield-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-222015-

Southern Fairfield-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-222015-

Northern New Haven-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-222015-

Southern New Haven-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-222015-

Northern Middlesex-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-222015-

Southern Middlesex-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-222015-

Northern New London-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-222015-

Southern New London-

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather