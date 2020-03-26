CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

Northern Fairfield-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

Southern Fairfield-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New Haven-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Southern New Haven-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Southern Middlesex-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New London-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Southern New London-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

