CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Areas

of frost this morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this morning, then cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Areas

of frost this morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather