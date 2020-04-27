CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

590 FPUS51 KOKX 270723

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

CTZ009-272015-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ005-272015-

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-272015-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-272015-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-272015-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-272015-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-272015-

Southern New London-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ008-272015-

Northern New London-

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather