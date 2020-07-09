CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

CTZ009-092030-

Southern Fairfield-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ005-092030-

Northern Fairfield-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s.

CTZ010-092030-

Southern New Haven-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s.

CTZ006-092030-

Northern New Haven-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s.

CTZ011-092030-

Southern Middlesex-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s.

CTZ007-092030-

Northern Middlesex-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s.

CTZ012-092030-

Southern New London-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s.

CTZ008-092030-

Northern New London-

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s.

