CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

CTZ009-152015-

Southern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ005-152015-

Northern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ010-152015-

Southern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-152015-

Northern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-152015-

Southern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ007-152015-

Northern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-152015-

Southern New London-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-152015-

Northern New London-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

