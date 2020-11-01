CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

612 FPUS51 KOKX 010819

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

CTZ009-012130-

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Showers this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ005-012130-

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-012130-

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-012130-

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-012130-

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-012130-

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-012130-

Southern New London-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-012130-

Northern New London-

319 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

